Lizzie McGuire Star Carly Schroeder Joins the Army: See What the Cast Is Doing Now

If you grew up in the early aughts, then Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire was your jam.

If anything, the first fashion police of our tween days was none other than Katherine "Kate" Sanders (Ashlie Brillault), who'd constantly tell Lizzie (Hilary Duff), "You are an outfit repeater."

Ouch, much!

But that's not why the cult-fave Disney show is tugging at our teen hearts this week.

Carly Schroeder, who played Melina Bianco (Matt's bestie and partner in crime), announced major news recently. She joined the army!

As she puts it, "Serving my country will give my voice more validity."

Sharing the wonderful news on Instagram, the 28-year-old star writes, "For 22 years, I've played dress up for a living." Adding, "That's excited and all, but in January I decided to raise my right hand and swear into the United States Army."

She says she was "accepted into Army OCS (Officer Candidate School)."