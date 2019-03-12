Your Favorite Britney Spears Songs Will Soon Have Their Own Musical

We're going absolutely "Crazy" over some big news about Britney Spears. The sensational pop star is taking Broadway—sort of.

According to The New York Times, the James L. Nederlander Theater in Chicago is producing a comedy musical that will feature 23 of Spears' hit songs. Though the musical features a long list of tracks from her catalog, the play itself isn't actually about the singer.

The play is hilariously named "Once Upon a One More Time" and will give a new life to some of the most well-known princesses. According to the Times, we can expect to see Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty discussing Grimm's Fairy Tales at a book club. Their worlds are then turned upside down after receiving a copy of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique all with the help of their fairy godmother.

The bookwriter for "Once Upon a One More Time," Jon Hartmere, explained to the paper, "Cinderella is having an existential crisis, and she has a posse of famous princesses, and her stepmother is the main antagonist, and there's also Prince Charming and a dwarf we've never met — the eighth dwarf — and a narrator who is unhappy his system is being dismantled before his eyes."