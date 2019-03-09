Lea Michele Is Married! Inside the Glee Star's Wedding to Zandy Reich

Lea Michele has officially tied the knot!

People reports that the Glee alum wed beau Zandy Reich in front of close friends and family on Saturday in Napa, Calif. The couple told People, "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

This exciting news comes one month after Lea took a trip to Hawaii for her bachelorette party with her BFFs Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Lea and Zandy first went public with their relationship in July 2017. The couple confirmed their romance while holding hands in New York City.

"They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," a source told E! News at the time.

For Lea, Zandy was someone outside of the entertainment business. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business.