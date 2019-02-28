Why Lil Xan's Fiancée Thinks Her Pregnancy Is "Basically Being Ruined" By the Internet

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Instagram

What was meant to be a celebratory time has turned into something not so special.

Earlier in the month, Lil Xan revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Annie Smith.

"I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I've never felt more happy in my life," the rapper shared with his followers.

But just a couple of days ago, the couple's pregnancy news was put under the microscope with some claiming Annie photoshopped photos of her ultrasound. On Wednesday night, the mom-to-be took to Instagram Stories and explained just how hurtful the rumors were.  

"The fact that it's basically being ruined or tarnished by the Internet is heartbreaking to me and it's really, really hard for me to deal with," Annie shared. "I'm already very hormonal and sensitive and it's just a really hard thing to talk about but I just feel like you deserve to hear from me what's going on because it's clearly been twisted around."

Read

Lil Xan's Fiancée Dishes on Their Wedding Plans and Baby News

According to Annie, she wasn't planning on announcing her pregnancy until after the 12 weeks mark "because I know a lot about miscarriage and all the risks that can happen."

Ultimately, Lil Xan was so excited to share the news and Annie didn't want to stop him from sharing the milestone. As for those photoshop claims, Annie strongly denies it

Moving forward, however, the couple is going to be a bit more selective on what they decide to share.

"It's just really personal and I was just so excited when I first found out and of course I'm still so excited but I just really want to keep it private between [Lil Xan] and I god forbid something happened," she shared. "My worst nightmare is having a miscarriage…I just don't even come on the Internet anymore."

Annie continued, "I'm adopted because my mom who adopted me couldn't have children so I know a lot about things like that. I've had a lot of family members that had miscarriages or things."

Through all the negative comments, the parents-to-be remain committed to each other. In fact, Annie recently opened up to E! News about what her wedding to Lil Xan may look like when the time comes.

"We again are very unconventional, so what we most likely we will do is get married [in a] super, super intimate wedding. It could be anytime. It could be in a week, it could be in a month—it could be anytime and then have a little get together with our family and really close friends a little while after and then possibly have a bigger reception celebration down the road," she explained. "But, definitely the main ceremony part we want to keep really intimate, just like us and our parents or even just us and then maybe do something later down the line with family and friends."

Stay tuned!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lil Xan , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Prepare for Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Breakdown (and Fantasy Suites Time)

Bebe Rexha, Dad

Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

Robby Hayes, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Doubts Colton Underwood Really Is a Virgin

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari, Mukbang

"I'm Kinda Into the Python!" Watch Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Eat Alligator, Rattlesnake and Other Exotic Meats!

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club Is Becoming a Netflix TV Show

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Winner Speaks: "I Felt Like I Was in a Damn Fever Dream!"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.