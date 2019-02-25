From Selfies to Snuggles: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and there were plenty of memorable moments both on and off the stage.

Green Book was the big winner of the evening and took home the trophy for Best Picture. Rami Malek also won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Olivia Coleman won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role of Queen Anne in The Favourite. In addition, Regina King and Mahershala Ali won Best Actress and Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.

There were also plenty of incredible performances. From Queen and Adam Lambert's killer opener to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy "Shallow" duet, Oscars audiences and at-home viewers rocked the night away. 

Of course, there was also the fabulous red carpet fashion and plenty of fun at the after-parties.

Photos

Oscars 2019 Candid Moments

While fans were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still plenty of memorable moments they didn't get to see. Check out the gallery to see a few of the best candid moments.

Allison Janney, Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Allison Janney and Emma Stone

The actresses shared a quick hug on the red carpet.

Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

ABC/Eric McCandless

Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close

The Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees bust out in giggles on the red carpet.

Bradley Cooper, Javier Bardem, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

Todd Wawrychuk / A.M.P.A.S.

Bradley Cooper and Javier Bardem

The two actors shared a quick hug during the award show.

Article continues below

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress straightened her boyfriend's bowtie.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster cried tears of joy after winning her first Oscar in the Best Original Song category for "Shallow."

Brie Larson, David Rabinowitz, 2019 Oscars, Candid

Matt Sayles - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Brie Larson and David Rabinowitz

The Captain Marvel star's excited expression says it all.

Article continues below

Rami Malek, Allison Janney, 2019 Oscars, Candid

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Rami Malek and Allison Janney

Malek is overcome with emotion after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Julia Roberts, Linda Cardellini, 2019 Oscars, Candid

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Linda Cardellini

Roberts seemed absolutely thrilled to see the Green Book actress.

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, Candid

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali

The Oscar winners were smiling from ear to ear as they held their awards.

Article continues below

Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, After Party, Candids

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd and Kendall Jenner

Everybody say "cheese."

Chris Evans, Regina King, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Chris Evans and Regina King

The Captain America star enjoyed a chat with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner.

Awkwafina, Kiersey Clemons, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Awkwafina and Kiersey Clemons

The Crazy Rich Asians star couldn't pass up this photo op.

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Returning to the party where they first met seemed to get the newlyweds in a romantic mood.

Kerry Washington, Kerry Washington, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Kerry Washington and Jamie Foxx

The Scandal star posed for a selfie with the Robin Hood actor.

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther actors had plenty to celebrate this evening. The film won three awards.

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candids

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The EGOT winner had the Lip Sync Battle host in stitches.

James McAvoy, Sarah Paulson, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson

The Glass star had everyone laughing after he struck a silly pose.

Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union

The two stars shared a laugh at the 2019 Vanity Fair After-Party.

Article continues below

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Nick Kroll, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candids

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Nick Kroll

Poehler burst into giggles alongside her SNL co-star and ex.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Trevor Noah, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party, Candid

mma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Trevor Noah

The power couple enjoyed a conversation with The Daily Show host.

We can't wait until next year!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kisses, Selfies and Lots of Style: Inside the Oscars 2019 After-Parties

Hannah Beachler, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Best Accessories to Grace the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

The Voice, John Legend

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

John McCain, Meghan McCain

How Meghan McCain Turned Her Father's Death Into an Honest Conversation About Grieving

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner’s Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look Is a Sight to Behold

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.