Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry and More Stars Who Accepted Their Razzie Awards

Don't think we forgot about the Razzie Awards.

In the middle of all the excitement for the 2019 Oscars, nominations were announced for another show that determines who had the worst year on Hollywood's big screen!

And, by the looks of it, competition is high.

Melissa McCarthy is up against Tyler Perry for The Razzie Redeemer Award, for their performances in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Vice respectively. Kellyanne Conway was nominated for playing herself in Michael Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 while Jamie Foxx will battle rapper Ludacris to see who the year's Worst Supporting Actor was.

May the odds be ever in their favor.

But as always, no matter who wins, it's an honor just to be nominated, right?