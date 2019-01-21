2019 Razzie Nominations: Donald Trump, Jennifer Garner and John Travolta Among the ''Worst''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 10:12 AM

Donald Trump

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Congratulations?

The nominations for the 2019 Razzie Awards (otherwise known as the Golden Raspberry Awards) have been announced, and something tells us President Donald Trump might have something to tweet about it. Trump was "honored" in the Worst Actor category for his appearance—as himself it's important to note—in documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

The Razzies, which will be held one day before the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 23, are notorious for celebrating the "worst" films and performances from across the past year. 

Check out the complete list of nominees below: 

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only), Show Dogs

Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Happytime Murders, Melissa McCarthy

STXfilms

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston, Gotti

Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes), The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He's doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature's Most Beloved Characters), Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!), Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Perfect World Pictures, Universal Pictures

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary's America...)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

Worst Director

Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly, Gotti

James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester

Gotti, John Travolta

Vertical Entertainment

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

 

