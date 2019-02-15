Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Valentine’s Day Getaway Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 2:16 PM

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

There's no better time to go on a romantic getaway than Valentine's Day. And that's exactly what Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, did.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship at the end of January on the Today Show, have jet-set to Boston. They're both staying at the Boston Harbor Hotel, where they've been enjoying their mini-vacation.

On the Bachelorette star's Instagram Stories, she shared intimate videos and pics of their fun-filled night.

The two wined and dined on Valentine's Day at Bistro du Midi Boston, and just like in the movies, they broke out in song and dance. Relationship goals!

The two lovebirds busted out their best moves and vocals, singing along to the Hamilton and Aladdin soundtracks.

This marks a special Valentine's Day for the pair. Not only did the reality TV personalities make their relationship Instagram official, but this is the first time the couple celebrates the Feb. 14 holiday.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Make First Public Appearance as Official Couple

The 30-year-old star kept his social media post short and sweet, writing, "So grateful for you." In the swoon-worthy pic, Kaitlyn has her arms wrapped around him, and they're both all smiles.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

The podcast host, on the other hand, shared a lengthy, heartwarming Instagram caption about her love advice, beau and more. Although, she credited Bianca Sparacino for writing the post for her.

"Trust me when I say — the greatest thing you will ever do for yourself is to simply listen to what you actually want from life," she began. 

"Drown out the guidelines, the advice, the 'shoulds.' Drown out all of the opinions, all of the ways in which others are telling you how to live, and love, and exist in this world. It won't be easy, it never is."

The reality TV star continued, "Show up for yourself... Choose to move forward, into the kind of story that fulfills you, into the kind of person that holds your heart just as carefully as you hold theirs, into the kind of happiness that exists because you chose to fight for it, and never stop fighting for it. Never stop."

She closed her statement, "Thank you @jason_tartick for being you."

Kaitlyn was engaged to Shawn Booth, but they announced their split in November. They met and got engaged on Season 11 of The Bachelorette.

