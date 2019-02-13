Audrina Patridge Has a New Boyfriend: Everything We Know

Audrina Patridge has a new man in her life.

E! News can confirm that The Hills star is dating 31-year-old Matt Chase. The new couple attended Steven Tyler's Grammys party together on Sunday and clearly looked like a couple while sitting together. According to our source, the two of them held hands throughout the evening and danced and sang along to Aerosmith songs towards the end of the night. Matt is "very happy being with Audrina," our insider shared.

From the looks of it, Audrina and Matt's relationship has been on the down-low. She hasn't shared any pictures of the two of them on social media yet. To top it off, his Instagram account is private, but she does follow him on it.

Although their online presence together is virtually nonexistent (so far), there are a few things we know about the 33-year-old's beau. For starters, he owns The Bayou, which is a New Orleans-themed bar located in West Hollywood, Calif.