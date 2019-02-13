Audrina Patridge Has a New Boyfriend: Everything We Know

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Audrina Patridge has a new man in her life.
E! News can confirm that The Hills star is dating 31-year-old Matt Chase. The new couple attended Steven Tyler's Grammys party together on Sunday and clearly looked like a couple while sitting together. According to our source, the two of them held hands throughout the evening and danced and sang along to Aerosmith songs towards the end of the night. Matt is "very happy being with Audrina," our insider shared.
From the looks of it, Audrina and Matt's relationship has been on the down-low. She hasn't shared any pictures of the two of them on social media yet. To top it off, his Instagram account is private, but she does follow him on it.
Although their online presence together is virtually nonexistent (so far), there are a few things we know about the 33-year-old's beau. For starters, he owns The Bayou, which is a New Orleans-themed bar located in West Hollywood, Calif.
It seems like patrons love Matt's bar because it was apparently named the No. 1 bar in West Hollywood! The Bayou has not one but two Happy Hours daily, so clearly we see why it's the local fan favorite. The bar also seems to love Ryan Gosling and hey, we're not complaining.
According to Voyage L.A., he's toyed with the idea of opening a craft brewery in the City of Angels.
Matt has his own IMDb page, too. According to the site, he has two acting and producing credits and one writing credit.
Before getting together with her new boyfriend, Audrina dated musician Ryan Cabrera, but the two of them broke up in September after 5 months together. "Even though we are not in a romantic relationship right now, we will continue to be friends and are still in touch," she told E! News at the time.
Mischa Barton/Instagram
Three months after she and Cabrera split, Audrina finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Corey Bohan. She and Bohan share 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max Bohan. Audrina's attorney told E! News at the time of the finalization, "Marital status is terminated and property issues resolved. The parties are participating in mediation early next year to resolve child custody and Corey's request for attorney fees."
In October, Bohan filed a court order against the reality TV star to prevent Kirra from appearing on her upcoming show The Hills: New Beginnings.
Many of the original cast members of The Hills reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs in order to make the big announcement that New Beginnings was officially a-go. Familiar faces returning to the small screen include Stephanie Pratt,Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Justin "Bobby" Brescia. Notable alums Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won't be in it.
On Oct. 3, The O.C. star Mischa Barton revealed she was also joining the show. From the looks of it, Barton is already having the time of her life.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs is scheduled to premiere in 2019 on MTV.
Will we see Audrina's new beau this season on TV? We'll be eagerly waiting to find out.
