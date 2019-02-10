Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

The 2019 Grammy Awards are here and the red carpet fashion was on fire!

Tonight might be all about the biggest names in music and what they've accomplished this year, but isn't also about fierce fashions? In our minds, it definitely is.

As stars began to arrive at the Staples Center on Sunday for the 2019 Grammys we tuned in to see which artists and other stars dressed to impress.

The good news: there were a lot! The bad news: not everyone made great style choices.

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Grammys fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

Case and point: Lady Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress won a silver, fitted Cèline frock that is worthy of a Grammy winner.