Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:05 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2019 Grammy Awards are here and the red carpet fashion was on fire!

Tonight might be all about the biggest names in music and what they've accomplished this year, but isn't also about fierce fashions? In our minds, it definitely is.

As stars began to arrive at the Staples Center on Sunday for the 2019 Grammys we tuned in to see which artists and other stars dressed to impress.

The good news: there were a lot! The bad news: not everyone made great style choices.

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Grammys fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

Case and point: Lady Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress won a silver, fitted Cèline frock that is worthy of a Grammy winner.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The "Shallow" singer, who already won a Grammy this evening, isn't the only star who caused us to do a double take on the carpet this evening. 

Kacey Musgraves and Camila Cabello brought their A-game as well. Musgraves, won two awards before hitting the red carpet tonight and her feminine Valentino frock gives us serious style goals. Plus, the "Havana' singer showed off her girly side by rocking a pink, glittery gown that showed off her killer bod. 

Miley Cyrus on the other hand donned a power suit by Mulger that was both sexy and chic and we can't stop thinking about it.

Of course there are more best dressed stars than these amazing singers and we have all of the best of the best for you here.

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!

Miguel, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Miguel

Purple pants and a white blazer? Yes please!

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo made a serious statement in this pastel Ralph & Russo gown, matching hat and NIWAKA jewels at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Anna Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress channeled her inner Clueless star with this '90s inspired feathered frock that is so much fun.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress made us do a double take when she hit the carpet in this glamorous Haute Couture custom Céline silver gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host brought the heat in this sexy feathered number that showed off the actress' killer legs and toned physique. 

Zedd, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zedd

Zedd killed it with this velvet suit with floral embossed designs.

Kimberly Schlapman, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kimberly Schlapman

The Little Big Town member was a blonde goddess as she smiled in her flirty frock by J. Mendel paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

 

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

The 2019 Grammys host gave us fire as she walked the carpet in this saucy red gown with gorgeous deep-v neckline.

Due Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

The first-time Grammy winner shinned in a silver, sequinned gown by Versace with equally stunning Bvlgari jewelry.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keslea Ballerini

The country singer looked ethereal as she posed on the carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a Jenny Packham gown and Gucci shoes.

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes looked hot, hot, hot in a navy suit and black undershirt by Paul Smith. 

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha was on fire as she strutted her stuff in this extravagant Monsoori ballgown.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

The newly married singer looked like a boss in a chic black pantsuit by Mugler that showed fans a little skin with its sexy deep-v blazer.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

The "Space Cowboy" singer won two Grammys this year before she even hit the carpet and her Valentino dress choice was fit for a winner.

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The Grammy nominated artist slayed the carpet with this sexy, pink custom Armani Prive glitzy gown, Tamara Mellon heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

