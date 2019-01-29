Andy Cohen's East Coast Baby Shower May Give the Real Housewives FOMO

Andy Cohen is feeling the love coast to coast.

Just days after being treated to an epic baby shower at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed on Instagram that he also enjoyed an intimate celebration in New York City.

"I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast," Andy wrote on social media Tuesday morning. "I feel loved & it's all going to the baby."

He continued, "Thank you @brucebozzi @kellyripa @sarahjessicaparker @jackie__greenberg. (Worth noting that Anderson made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!)."

While details about this shower are much more private than the Real Housewives celebration, Kelly Ripa couldn't help but wonder if New York's party lived up to the West Coast bash.