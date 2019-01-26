Andy Cohen and Real Housewives Stars Get Festive at Baby Shower

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

The stars were aligned on Saturday for Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host and many Real Housewives stars gathered in Los Angeles for his baby shower, which was hosted by Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson. The theme was appropriately (and adorably) "A Star Is Born." There was an entire wall covered in a floral arrangement with a giant star decoration on it. Similarly, the gold and white cake had "A star is born" written on it.

Just in time for awards season, this shower should definitely win "best theme."

From Orange County to New Jersey and Beverly Hills to Atlanta, Cohen spent the day surrounded by Housewives from all over the country. Other women in attendance included Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Tamra Judge, Erika Jayne and more. John Mayer made an appearance, too.

Photos

All of the Shocking Real Housewives Exits in 2018

According to an insider, the "room was filled with love."

The source added, "It so much fun for the different cast members to hang out. No drama. Just lots of love for Andy."

The inside of the party looked like it was fit for royalty, and the menu itself was no different. Cohen and his guests had a few delicious-sounding options for each course. For the appetizers, there was Chinese chicken salad and a lobster Cobb salad.

Keeping up with the seafood theme, main courses included salmon with mango salsa, sliced espresso rubbed grass fed filet mignon with onion straws and chicken paillard. Side dishes were grilled asparagus, French fried potatoes and spinach and polenta cakes. For dessert, there was key lime pie, chocolate chip cookies and creme brûlée. 

Cohen shared the exciting news on Dec. 20 that he was expecting his first baby via surrogate. Appropriately, the shower's co-hosts were in attendance that same evening on his show.

He said on the show, "I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future."

A few days later, Cohen revealed to Anderson Cooper during their New Year's Eve Live special on CNN that he was having a baby boy!

We can't wait to meet Cohen's baby as he's sure to arrive any day now.

Take a look at some photos from his star-studded baby shower.

Lisa Rinna, Andy Cohen baby shower

KAT / MEGA

Gifts galore

Lisa Rinna arrived at the party holding a stuffed animal.

Phaedra Parks, Andy Cohen baby shower

KAT / MEGA

Presents on presents

Real Housewives of Atlanta member Phaedra Parks showed up with a bagful of gifts for the soon-to-be dad.

Rebecca Romijn, Andy Cohen baby shower

KAT / MEGA

Orange you glad to be here

Rebecca Romijn smiled before entering the Housewives baby shower.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

And so it begins

Andy Cohen posted about heading into his baby shower hosted by Kyle Richards in Los Angeles. The TV host spent the day surrounded by many members of the Real Housewives family.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Mazel tov!

Cute baby decorations adorned the table for guests to use as props for the photo booth.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Feast fit for a king and queen

Their lunch table looked like it belonged at a royal feast!

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Who's your daddy?

Cohen smiled and danced in front of the camera. Some housewives, including Teresa Giudice, sat at a table behind him and recorded a podcast.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

All of the stars

The theme for the Watch What Happens Live host's shower was appropriately "A Star Is Born." So cute!

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Reunited and it feels so good

Cohen and Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes shared a hug at the shower.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Shooting stars

More star decor from inside the party.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Say "daddy" on 3

Some activities at the baby shower included a photo booth with fun props.

Andy Cohen, Baby Shower

Instagram

Speech! Speech!

Cohen spoke in front of his guests and praised the hostess with the mostess.

One thing's for sure: Cohen's newborn is sure to be one well-loved kiddo with all the housewives at his back.

