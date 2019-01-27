Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards AKA the SAG Awards are finally here!
As stars gathered in Los Angeles to honor one another—the SAG Awards is the only award show where the winners are selected by the nominees' peers in SAG-AFTRA—what they were wearing was the main question on our minds.
While we are ready to see whether or not Lady Gaga wins or if Sandra Oh earns a SAG Award for Killing Eve to go with her Golden Globes trophy, this year's red carpet was on fire and therefore we need to give all of our attention to the stylish celebs who are giving us major #StyleGoals tonight.
Case and point: Yara Shahidi. She was flawless in a Fendi Couture pink and glitter jumpsuit and sheer dress overlay combo.
The Grown-ish star isn't the only star who has caused fans and other celebs to do a double take while walking the carpet this evening.
Gaga was smokin' in a white, Dior Haute Couture number which showed off her killer legs while her A Star Is Born co-star Anthony Ramos made us do a double take in his green-printed suit.
Of course there are more best dressed stars than these amazing actors and we have all of the best of the best for you here.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga
A style star has definitely been born with Lady Gaga who slayed the red carpet in Dior Haute Couture.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Look who's all grown up! We are in awe of Yara Shahidi in this Fendi Couture pink, sparkle jumpsuit and sheer tulle overlay.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Megan Mullally
The 2019 SAG Awards host was dressed to kill in this black number with gold embellishment.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Betty Gilpin
Tiered perfection and silver glow brought to you by Liberty Belle, err, we mean Betty Gilpin.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Anthony Ramos
The star is already a winner at the 2019 SAG Awards thanks to this dapper black suit with green, vintage-printed design.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Fiona Xie
The Crazy Rich Asians star wore a beautiful tulle gown with pastel colors and flowers on the bodice that we can't help but love.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Gayle Rankin
The GLOW star stunned in a feminine and fierce red gown from Sandra Mansour's Fall 2018 collection. Plus, her crystal-adorned pony clutch was to die for.