Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards AKA the SAG Awards are finally here!

As stars gathered in Los Angeles to honor one another—the SAG Awards is the only award show where the winners are selected by the nominees' peers in SAG-AFTRA—what they were wearing was the main question on our minds.

While we are ready to see whether or not Lady Gaga wins or if Sandra Oh earns a SAG Award for Killing Eve to go with her Golden Globes trophy, this year's red carpet was on fire and therefore we need to give all of our attention to the stylish celebs who are giving us major #StyleGoals tonight.

Case and point: Yara Shahidi. She was flawless in a Fendi Couture pink and glitter jumpsuit and sheer dress overlay combo.

The Grown-ish star isn't the only star who has caused fans and other celebs to do a double take while walking the carpet this evening.