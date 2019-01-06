Sandra Oh had quite a night at the 2019 Golden Globes—and her parents were there to see it all.

The co-host, her first time overseeing an awards show, took home the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her work in Killing Eve. Oh took home the prize over The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Julia Roberts for Homecoming, The Americans star Keri Russell and Outlander's Caitriona Balfe. Her parents couldn't be happier, specifically her dad who was immediately up giving a standing ovation.

Oh, who co-hosted with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, previously won a Golden Globe for her work in Grey's Anatomy.