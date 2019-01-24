Teresa Giudice: Joe and I Will "Go Our Separate Ways" If He's Deported to Italy

Teresa Giudice has opened up about the future of her relationship with husband Joe Giudice.

E! News has confirmed that, earlier this month, Teresa discussed her marriage to Joe during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion taping. A source tells E! News that Teresa told her Housewives co-stars at the taping that if Joe were to be deported to Italy, they would "go our separate ways."

Back in October, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled Joe is to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.