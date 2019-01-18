Jessica Simpson's Take on the #10YearChallenge Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 5:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Good one, Jessica Simpson.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress took to Instagram on Thursday to take part in the viral #10YearChallenge. But instead of posting two then-and-now photos of her face, Simpson focused on a different part of her body—her feet.

As fans may recall, the pregnant star posted a picture of her extremely swollen ankle and foot on Instagram last week.

"Any remedies?!" she captioned the image at the time. "Help!!!!"

For the challenge, she decided to revisit that photo and share side-by-side pictures of her feet from the past and present. 

At the time of this writing, the post already had more than 350,000 likes. Many celebrities also applauded Simpson for her hilarious take on the challenge. 

"My inspiration," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section. 

"You win!!!!!!!" added Candace Cameron Bure.

Olivia Munn, Kyle Richards and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also gave their stamps of approval.

"I have some of these photos of myself," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

Read

This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

Simpson announced she's expecting a baby girl with husband Eric Johnson back in September. The two are already the proud parents to 6-year-old Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she wrote at the time of the announcement. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

The fashion mogul isn't the only celebrity to take part in the challenge. To see which other stars have joined in on the fun, click here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Address Kanye West's Twitter Rants

Prince Philip

Prince Philip's Car Crash Involved a 9-Month-Old Baby Boy

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards

It's True: Cardi B Will Star in Pepsi's 2019 Super Bowl Commercial

You, Penn Badgley

Sorry, We Only Have Eyes For You, Penn Badgley: Inside His Marriage, Faith and Struggle With Fame

E-Comm: Detox Beauty Products You Need Now

Detox Beauty Products You Need Now

Lauren Sanchez

Multiple Engagements, a Controversial Pregnancy and A-List Friends: Inside Lauren Sanchez's Life Before Jeff Bezos

Ariana Grande

5 Can't-Miss Details From Ariana Grande's Fierce AF "7 Rings" Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.