Everybody can stop doing the #10YearChallenge, Mandy Moore won. The This Is Us star took to her Instagram to get in on the viral post and her post is perfect. Seriously, everybody else stop. It's over.

In her post, which you can see below, Moore shared a photo of herself 10 years ago, along with one from her hit show This Is Us…where she's wearing the old age make-up to be present-day Rebecca Pearson, a woman in her late 60s.

"These last 10 years have REALLY aged me," she joked.