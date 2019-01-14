Why 90 Day Fiancé Stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores Split

Courtesy of TLC
Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé is over—and so is Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera's romance.
Speculation that the made-for-TV couple had called it quits ramped up just after the New Year, and Flores and Rivera only added fuel to the fire when they replied to fans on Instagram. After last night's episode aired on TLC, Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm he and Flores are "separating"—and to explain why things didn't work out. "Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It's all about your attitude. As long as you're positive..." he said, later saying he is still "very hopeful" for the future. For now, he said, "[I] gotta take it day by day."
Rivera, who readily admitted "all of this has happened really fast," also said he has no regrets about the experience. "I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage," he told his 193,000 followers. "I reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'" He also said his relationship with his mom is great, and she's been a huge support throughout all this. "Fernanda and I will remain friends. I think you give everything in a relationship—in a marriage—that you can," Rivera said. "I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."
Flores, who "took some time off of social media" after the split, also shared her feelings about everything via Instagram. "Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know have been through so much at the hands of others, and [they] will still love deeply. They still care," the TLC star said. "Sometimes it's people who have been hurt the most who refuse to be hardened in this world, because [they] would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt."
Planning to tell her side of the story later, she added, "Stay tuned for my next YouTube video."
Rivera first confirmed he was single last week. "I haven't spoken to Fernanda since Dec. 22. I have a lot going on, and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what's important," he told In Touch magazine. "My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda's feelings for me were real," he said. "Fernanda's not a gold digger. Fernanda didn't come here for a green card."
"Things change and people change," Rivera added, "and I can't help that."
