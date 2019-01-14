Why 90 Day Fiancé Stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores Split

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 5:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
90 Day Fiance, Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores

Courtesy of TLC

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé is over—and so is Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera's romance.

Speculation that the made-for-TV couple had called it quits ramped up just after the New Year, and Flores and Rivera only added fuel to the fire when they replied to fans on Instagram. After last night's episode aired on TLC, Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm he and Flores are "separating"—and to explain why things didn't work out. "Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It's all about your attitude. As long as you're positive..." he said, later saying he is still "very hopeful" for the future. For now, he said, "[I] gotta take it day by day."

Rivera, who readily admitted "all of this has happened really fast," also said he has no regrets about the experience. "I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage," he told his 193,000 followers. "I reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'" He also said his relationship with his mom is great, and she's been a huge support throughout all this. "Fernanda and I will remain friends. I think you give everything in a relationship—in a marriage—that you can," Rivera said. "I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Secrets Revealed

Flores, who "took some time off of social media" after the split, also shared her feelings about everything via Instagram. "Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know have been through so much at the hands of others, and [they] will still love deeply. They still care," the TLC star said. "Sometimes it's people who have been hurt the most who refuse to be hardened in this world, because [they] would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt."

Planning to tell her side of the story later, she added, "Stay tuned for my next YouTube video."

Rivera first confirmed he was single last week. "I haven't spoken to Fernanda since Dec. 22. I have a lot going on, and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what's important," he told In Touch magazine. "My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda's feelings for me were real," he said. "Fernanda's not a gold digger. Fernanda didn't come here for a green card."

"Things change and people change," Rivera added, "and I can't help that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Breakups , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Laura Dern, Jurassic Park

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

90 Day Fiance Couple

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Pleads for Money Amid Divorce From Colt Johnson

Laura, Botched 507

"Fugly" Duckling No More! Hear All About Laura's $450,000 Quest for Perfection on Botched

Travis Scott, SNL

The Only Reason Travis Scott Is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

90 Day Fiance, Pedro and Chantel

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? First Look Is Full of Chantel and Pedro Drama

Taye Diggs, Joey's Burgers Guy, Joey's Burgers, Burger Guy, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Fiji Water Girl Who? Joey's Burgers Guy Steals the Show at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Meghan Markle Reveals Her Due Date on Walkabout With Prince Harry

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.