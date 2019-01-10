Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Officially Induct Cazzie David Into the Squad

Taylor Swift's squad has a reputation for being ultra-exclusive, so imagine the delight when Cazzie David was invited to join the friend group. 

It appears T-Swift welcomed Cazzie into her squad by holding a small mixer with Selena Gomez. They commemorated the special moment by taking a selfie with their wineglasses, which Taylor shared with the caption, "20wineteen." 

At the moment it is unclear how the A-listers met, but fans are already going crazy over the new friendship that is clearly blossoming. 

Funnily enough, Cazzie has been a fan of Taylor's for quite some time. In a 2017 interview, the 25-year-old told Refinery 29, "I love Taylor Swift. I think she's great, and extremely talented."

Cazzie is just one of the many people the "Delicate" singer is lucky to call her friend. Blake LivelyGigi HadidElisabeth Moss and other famous stars are included in Swift's entourage, meaning they are also the ones that get to party with the pop star.

Photos

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Pics

Over the years, Swift has gone all out for celebrations she hosts for her friends. She recently hosted the ultimate New Year's Eve party by making it a costume party and buying tons of pizza for her friends to munch on. 

As for Taylor's relationship with Selena, the pair are basically sisters. Selena frequently sings Taylor's praises on social media. Last year, she told her followers during an Instagram Live, "I love her. She's amazing. I just talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She is so smart, it freaks me out."

And, as of late, the Disney star has been sporting one of Taylor's sweatshirts from her reputation tour. 

The only way we'd ever get to be friends with T-Swift is in our wildest dreams. 

