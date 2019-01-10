Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Officially Induct Cazzie David Into the Squad

Taylor Swift's squad has a reputation for being ultra-exclusive, so imagine the delight when Cazzie David was invited to join the friend group.

It appears T-Swift welcomed Cazzie into her squad by holding a small mixer with Selena Gomez. They commemorated the special moment by taking a selfie with their wineglasses, which Taylor shared with the caption, "20wineteen."

At the moment it is unclear how the A-listers met, but fans are already going crazy over the new friendship that is clearly blossoming.

Funnily enough, Cazzie has been a fan of Taylor's for quite some time. In a 2017 interview, the 25-year-old told Refinery 29, "I love Taylor Swift. I think she's great, and extremely talented."

Cazzie is just one of the many people the "Delicate" singer is lucky to call her friend. Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Elisabeth Moss and other famous stars are included in Swift's entourage, meaning they are also the ones that get to party with the pop star.