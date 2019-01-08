Why Prince Charles Isn't the Favorite Future King: Inside the Royal's Complex Relationship With the Queen and His Country

A recent survey conducted by Britain's Independent confirmed as much, finding that 46 percent of the public (a sample of 1,500 in this case) think that Charles should just pass the crown along to his eldest son, Prince William, upon the the queen's death, rather than take the throne himself. Another 29 percent stated that they have no opinion on the matter. (They would probably just prefer that whoever lives in Buckingham Palace pay some taxes.) And in YouGov's end-of-2018 likability poll, only 48 percent had a positive opinion of the Prince of Wales.

Though Charles' reputation has certainly improved since the failure of his marriage to Princess Diana (and some even think he may have gotten a raw deal in the court of public opinion back in the 1990s), has 27 years not been enough time to heal the wounds of the past? Or at least to get 50 percent of the people a little bit on the prince's side?

"How do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years' time—you know, it could be 40 years' time, it could be 60 years' time—I have no idea when that's doing to be and I certainly don't lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family have moved on and I don't want that," Prince William said in a BBC documentary in 2016, hitting the nail on the head as to how weird his and his father's lots in life are.