Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Friendship to a Basketball Game

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly had another slam dunk of a day together.

The two friends and co-stars in the upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence sat courtside at the Denver Nuggets basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both men kept it casual as Davidson wore a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and black Nikes and Kelly donned a black coat, black jeans and Converse hi-tops.

While the Saturday Night Live comedian and the "Bad Things" singer used to have matching blonde hair, Davidson went back to being a brunette and wore it short. He also rocked a pair of circular gold glasses.

Davidson has been leaning on the singer as a close friend and support system as of late.

Read

Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Breakup and Louis C.K. 2 Weeks After Alarming Note

About a week and a half after Davidson's split from his fiancée Ariana Grande, he and Kelly dined at Nobu in Malibu together.

Plus, their bromance is pretty social media-official.

The pals co-starred in the NSFW music video for Kelly's song "Loco", which was filmed in Syracuse, N.Y. A photo from the video that shows the two of them is still the rapper's main Twitter image.

The duo has been spending a lot of time together since the comedian posted an alarming note on Dec. 15 that sparked suicide concerns. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last," he wrote in an Instagram note that was posted just moments before deleting his profile. "All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Once word of his note got around, many celebrities offered their support to Davidson, including Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Jada Pinkett SmithKelly tweeted later that day, "I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he's good, I promise. Can't have my boy in the darkness like that."

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Exclusive

Splash News

That night after SNL, the two of them were seen sharing a hug and a ride through Manhattan. About a week later, Davidson joined Kelly onstage at a concert in Cleveland. He sat atop a high platform area on the stage that overlooked the crowd. A number of fans posted videos of him nodding his head along to the beat and were moved by his presence.

Twitter user Abby_Itfu said, "One of the most beautiful things last night was seeing @machinegunkelly and @Petedavidson on the same stage together. They have a beautiful friendship and it made my heart happy!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Deena Cortese, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Drake, iHeart Radio, Music Festival

Drake Kisses and Touches 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage in Resurfaced Viral Video

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

R. Kelly

Untangling R. Kelly's Sordid Web of Scandal in the Wake of Lifetime's Damning Docu-Series

Beyonce Knowles, Tina Knowles

Beyoncé Gets Festive at Her Mom Tina Knowles Lawson's Surprise Party

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With New Ring Photo

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show Sweet PDA in Las Vegas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.