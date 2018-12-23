"He seemed to be enjoying the show with everyone on stage and it was nice to see him smiling with everyone," she told E! News, regarding Davidson. "He was only on stage for about two songs but it just showed the type of friendship that him and MGK have together. It was honestly a beautiful thing that everyone was in awe of."

User @yuhasz13 tweeted, "Good seeing pete Davidson with a genuine good smile on his face tonight. @machinegunkelly is the friend we all aspire to be #xxmas #idol #realfriend."

Kelly and Davidson had bonded while filming their movie and the comic also starred in the rapper's music video "LOCO," released this summer.

Last Sunday, Kelly jumped on a plane to New York City to see Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, after he posted on Instagram, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so." The comic later deleted his account.

Following a welfare check by police, Davidson made a brief appearance onstage during the live broadcast of SNL, then left NBC's studios and hung out with Kelly and two women.