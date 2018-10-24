There's nothing but good things happening at this dinner.

Just days after breaking his silence on the Ariana Grande breakup, Pete Davidson stepped out for dinner with a familiar face in the industry.

In photographs obtained by E! News, the Saturday Night Live star traveled to Nobu where he met up with Machine Gun Kelly for a quiet Malibu meal.

Pete was spotted wearing a colorful bomber jacket and casual black pants. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he opted for beige pants and a plaid jacket over his white T-shirt.

For those who may not be familiar with this friendship—or maybe we should say bromance—we've learned these two go way back.