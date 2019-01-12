Zayn Malik Is 26! Celebrate By Blasting His Tunes & Voting for His Best Music Video

Cheers to 26! Zayn Malik is another year older and we love him and his music even more now than we did when he was a just a young teen in One Direction.

The birthday boy might keep his life under the radar, but when it comes to his songs he's an open book. He sings of love, loss and more in all of his solo music and we can't get enough of it.

In honor of the British singer turning 26 years old today, we've rounded up his best music videos from his solo career below for you to relive and re-watch as much as you'd like. We'd recommend listening to the artist's solo stuff in between his 1D hits all day long.

What's a birthday without killer tunes anyways, right?!

From "Dusk Till Dawn" to "PILLOWTALK," Malik has had a lot of hits thus far on his own and we really can't pick a favorite.