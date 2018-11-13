Kat Graham doesn't seem like she's one to get nervous.

But, ahead of the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, The Vampire Diaries alum assumed she was going to be a little bit on-edge for the big night.

"I thought I'd be really, really nervous," she told to E! News on Monday night at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.

Ultimately, the actress explained that she ended up dodging those nerves altogether thanks to the network the PCAs were on.

"I think because it was E!, they were just like my second home," she expressed. "They just were so cool."

"They were so much fun," the brunette beauty added. "I had such a good time."

That certainly showed on Sunday during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, which is where fans would've first seen Graham at the PCAs.

The stunner, joined by Jeannie Mai, announced the winner for Male Movie Star of 2018, and literally squealed with excitement when she found out Chadwick Boseman won.