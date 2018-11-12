Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Claire Danes, Lili Reinhart and More Stars Arrive

Lili Reinhart, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

The 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards returns to New York City tonight with an extra inspirational dose of girl power. 

Now in its 28th year and held at Spring Studios, Glamour magazine brought together the female leaders, trailblazers and independent thinkers whose commitment to breaking the glass ceiling helped shape the world around us.

Recipients of this year's Women of the Year honor include Chrissy TeigenViola DavisJanelle Monáe, Senator Kamala Harris, park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, Saudi Arabian women's rights activist Manal al-Sharif, the female leaders of "March for Our Lives" and the hundreds of gymnasts who survived the abuse of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar

Glamour expanded on its female-focused initiative by also hosting a multi-day summit, which featured appearances and speeches by the likes of Ashley GrahamHalseyLili Reinhart and Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Before the main event, check out all the stars as they step out on the red carpet: 

Photos

2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Chrissy Teigen, Glamour Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Chrissy Teigen

After presenting at last night's 2018 People's Choice Awards, the supermodel and chef makes an elegant entrance. 

John Legend, Glamour Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

John Legend

The singer-songwriter supports wife Chrissy, who is accepting "The Influencer" award. 

Padma Lakshmi, Glamour Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host goes glam in a strappy LBD. 

Claire Danes, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Claire Danes

In what marks her first red carpet event since giving birth to baby No. 2, the actress looks ethereal in a gold gown. 

Karlie Kloss, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Karlie Kloss

She's got that newlywed glow! The model, who recently married Joshua Kushner, rocks black and white on the red carpet. 

Amber Heard, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Amber Heard

The actress is a vision in white in this bedazzled strapless gown. 

Aly Raisman, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Aly Raisman

As an Olympic gold medalist and one of many athletes who spoke out against doctor Larry Nassar, Aly represents the "Voices of Courage" honorees. 

Coco Rocha, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Coco Rocha

The model-fashionista turns the red carpet into her very own runway at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Nico Tortorella, Glamour Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Nico Tortorella

The Younger star showcases his passion for fashion with this dramatic look. 

Lili Reinhart, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star attends the annual awards ceremony after delivering an inspiring speech on body image at Glamour's Women of the Year Summit.

Kat Graham, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Kat Graham

A moment! The Vampire Diaries actress looks red hot in this ruffled gown. 

Andie MacDowell, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Andie MacDowell

The Groundhog Day actress opts for an intricately designed lace dress. 

Alicia Silverstone, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Alicia Silverstone

So chic! There's nothing Clueless about this star's all-black ensemble. 

