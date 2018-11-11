TONIGHT
9:00 PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Lights, Camera, Action! Chadwick Boseman Is the People's Choice Awards Male Movie Star of 2018

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Male Movie Star of 2018 finalists wear them either.

The E! People's Choice Awards are here and that means we can finally reveal who you voted for as the winner of the Male Movie Star of 2018 category. While a lot of the finalists play superheroes on camera, there are a few (literally two) stars that played very different roles that were also up for this PCAs trophy.

Superheroes included, Chris Hemsworth for his role as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr. for characters Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther.

While all three of these actors were extraordinary and totally super (get it?) in their roles, they had to face off against some non-supers as well who were equally as impressive on screen.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Chris Pratt was up for his role as Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Nick Robinson was up for his role as Simon in Netflix's hit film Love, Simon

Fans definitely loved all four of these movies and all five of the dreamy men who starred in them, but only one actor could come out on top and he is the one and only...Boseman. Yes, the Black Panther actor is the Male Movie Star of 2018 and he totally deserves it. 

"I'm incredibly grateful for this award for Favorite Male Actor. I have to thank god, thank my parents," Boseman said in a video acceptance speech. "I also want to thank you, the people for giving me this award."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

"This film was one where we knew we had the opportunity to give something special to the people," the lead actor of the Marvel film said. "My director, my fellow actors and myself, we discussed what that opportunity was on a day to day basis."

The 40-year-old actor might not be at the PCAs in person, but he is still so happy about being honored.

"All of our research, our training and our work went into it for you, so I accept this and appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," he said. "Thank you so much and I have to say, Wakanda forever."

Wakanda forever! Congrats to Chadwick on his first People's Choice Awards trophy, we're sure there are many more in your future!

Check out the full list of winners from the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards here.

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Movies , Awards , Apple News , Chadwick Boseman
Latest News
Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.