"Play like a champion today," might be Notre Dame's mantra, but all five of our 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists for Game Changer of 2018 embody this quote no matter what they do.

Whether it's winning Olympic medals, or empowering people to speak their truth, our finalists this year are star athletes on the field and even more amazing individuals off the field.

As our PCAs voting deadline gets closer—it's on Friday, Oct. 19—we're taking a minute to remind you why all of these athletes are worthy of the Game Changer of 2018 award.

Take Serena Williams for example, not only has she won numerous tennis titles throughout her career, but she has played while pregnant and months after giving birth.

Oh, and to make her an even more impressive finalist, she is an active supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and recently appeared in a music video topless to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.