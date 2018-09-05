Watch Colin Kaepernick's New Nike Commercial as Controversy Continues

Colin Kaepernick has another message for fans just days after his Nike campaign sparked controversy.

On Wednesday morning, the athlete released a new commercial with the famous brand that urges consumers to dream big no matter what the naysayers say.

"If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good! Stay that way!" he shared in the two-minute video. "Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult—it's a compliment."

Through the video, several deserving individuals are given the spotlight and prove that rough beginnings can lead to greatness.

In fact, many athletes including LeBron James and the Williams sisters are given an indirect shoutout in the piece.