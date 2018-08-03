Amy Adams does summer style just right.

The Sharp Objects star has been heating things up on and off screen, and this week she gave us plenty of wardrobe inspiration. Amy strutted down the streets of NYC in a fun, collared midi-dress. Like the star, this look came with many layers and talents: floral prints, stripes, feathered designs and more. The Enchanted actress paired the Gabriela Hearst frock with a gorgeous white bag from Carolina Santo Domingo. This look would be perfect for a date night, brunch or even a walk in the park. Regardless of the occasion, you're covered.

Other best dressed stars of the week had style notes to share. Chloe Grace Moretz graced the streets with her elegant spin on urban style. The actress opted for an all-black tulle dress from Simone Rocha complete with a sheer neckline and sleeves. And news flash: Fringe is back, thanks to Gabrielle Union! Mrs. Wade wore a slam-dunk look sporting fringed shorts from Sally LaPointe complete with a white blazer, heels and a cream tank.