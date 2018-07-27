SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Mila Kunis Is the Epitome of Hollywood Glam and More Best Dressed Stars

by Delaney George & Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 11:11 AM

ESC: Mila Kunis, Best Dressed

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Imagine if Mila Kunis was back on the market. 

The actress arrived to the premiere of her new film The Spy Who Dumped Me looking like a complete knockout in Valentino. Sheer, ruby-red fabric was crafted into a flowing A-line silhouette with a trailing train. The overall look became complete with Mila's retro body-wave cut and choice of minimal Effy jewelry. Safe to say this timeless beauty won't be getting dumped anytime soon. 

But she wasn't the only star shinning this week. Other Hollywood darlings like Yara Shahidi and Mandy Moore  showed us what elevated fashion looks like. Yara displayed her love for patterns in a sexy silk midi dress, while the This Is Us star stunned in a vibrant bustier-style Missoni number with fringe. 

Mandy Moore's Best Looks

Wondering who else slayed this week? Check out these best dressed stars below.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kelly Rowland

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Refinery29

Kelly Rowland

An all-floral look never look so modern in a one-shoulder silhouette that eventually transitioned in a wide-leg trouser. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa

Splash News

Dua Lipa

The "IDGAF" singer set a new standard for boardroom chic in a black cropped tuxedo jacket and matching paints with a stripe down the side. The structure of the jacket emphasized a refined sophisticated vibe that'll earn you respect. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Splash News

Yara Shahidi

If you ever needed a lesson in print mixing, the Black-ish actress could provide a master class with her wardrobe. The star was seen on a Tory Burch shoot wearing one of its latest offerings. The turquoise bag provided the perfect pop of color. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Mandy Moore

Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mandy Moore

Bring on the fringe! No one does knits and vibrant color better than Missoni. 

ESC: Christine Adams, Best Dressed

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Christine Adams

The Black Lightning actress donned a printed dress we'll be talking about for days to Comic-Con. 

ESC: Rumer Willis, Best Dressed

Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter looked like summertime personified in a strapless pastel dress with razor-like cutouts and yellow shoes at the Jonathan Simkhai store opening in West Hollywood. 

ESC: Lauren Cohan, Best Dressed

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead actress did black and white in a fun, flirty summertime-appropriate way!

ESC: Mila Kunis, Best Dressed

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress was the talk of the carpet in red Valentino. The way the dress draped across the carpet as she walked was absolutely stunning. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 7.27
