Happy Birthday, Justin Hartley! See All of the Actor's Cutest Dad Moments With His Daughter

This is us...celebrating Justin Hartley's birthday!

The This Is Us star turns 43 today and we're here to celebrate the occasion by looking back at some of the Illinois native's cutest dad moments.

If you follow the former soap star on Instagram, you know that the actor loves to post pictures of him and his daughter, Isabella Hartley, and all of the adventures that the two take together.

He's even shared how his role in the NBC drama series has affected his relationship with his daughter.

In an exclusive interview with E! News in 2017, the performer explained his part, "Has slowed me down a little bit. I think about the show sometimes and I'm like, 'I'm going to have that conversation with my daughter.'"

"Oftentimes," he admitted, "The show will inspire me to do something that I wouldn't normally have done."

And while he is of course proud of his daughter, when it comes to being a part of the SAG Award winning ensemble, she's pretty proud of him, too!