Look Back at the Premiere of Twilight: New Moon 10 Years Later

Wed., Nov. 20, 2019

It seems like just yesterday that cast of Twilight descended upon Westwood Village in Los Angeles, Calif. to celebrate the premiere of New Moon after fans camped out overnight to see them.

It actually happened 10 years ago but that doesn't mean we don't want to relive all the glitz and glamour from one of Hollywood's most exciting premieres ahead of E!'s Twilight marathon.

Who can forget when then 19-year-old Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet in a strapless Oscar De La Renta gown? She and her co-star, Taylor Lautner, even posed for a sweet photo together.

While she fueled romance rumors with her castmate, Robert Pattinson, by cleverly avoiding being photographed with him on the red carpet.

However, Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the franchise, turned the film's premiere into a date night with then-wife, Jennie Garth. While, Anna Kendrick, rocked the red carpet in a Talbot Runhoff sparkling, single-shoulder dress.

Take a look back at the stars on the New Moon red carpet and be sure to tune into E!'s Twilight marathon Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Taylor Lautner & Kristen Stewart

The co-stars stopped for a cute pic on the New Moon red carpet.

Kellan Lutz, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Kellan Lutz

The North Dakota native took a moment to sign autographs and pose for photos with his fans. 

Robert Pattinson, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Robert Pattinson

The British star was all smiles as he made his way inside the New Moon premiere. 

Dakota Fanning, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

The New York University graduate struck a pose in a strapless black mini dress. 

Ashley Greene, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

John Shearer/WireImage

Ashley Greene

The married star was red hot while stopping for photographers at the premiere.

Taylor Lautner, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Lautner

The heartthrob showed off his signature smile.

Jackson Rathbone, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jackson Rathbone

The actor made the most of his night at the New Moon premiere. 

Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Peter Facinelli & Jennie Garth

The former couple stunned on the red carpet. 

Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press

Kristen Stewart

K-Stew brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet. 

Stephenie Meyer, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

John Shearer/WireImage

Stephenie Meyer

The New Moon author stepped into the spotlight for the film's premiere.

Noot Seear, Elizabeth Reaser, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Noot Seear & Elizabeth Reaser

The actresses were gorgeous as they walked the New Moon red carpet.

Nikki Reed, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

Nikki Reed

The married performer rocked a ice-blue Burberry frock for her big night. 

Anna Kendrick, The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

The actress looked stunning in a Talbot Runhoff sparkling, single-shoulder dress.

