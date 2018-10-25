BRAND NEW
3 Things You Need to Know About Nightly Pop's Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March Before the Show's Premiere

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 6:00 AM

E!'s unfiltered late night topical pop culture show is almost here and what better way to get ready for Monday's premiere than by getting know the show's fabulous hosts?

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March will be breaking down all of the night's biggest stories in entertainment news and let's just say, it's not safe for daytime. From E! News' Daily Pop to AwesomenessTV, you've seen them before but you're about to see a side of these hosts you've never seen!

Before we dive into all of the drinking games, stunts and LOL commentary on everything from celebrity relationships to fashion choices, let's get to know the three people that will be serving it up hot each night!

Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart

  1. She's on E!: You've seen Morgan weekday mornings on E! News' Daily Pop, on What the Fashion on Snapchat and Necessary Realness on Instagram, but do you remember her from E!'s reality series #RichKids of Beverly Hills? From shopping sprees with friend EJ Johnson to getting married on TV, Morgan has been part of the E! family long before her hosting duties began.
  2. She Has Her Own Clothing Line: Morgan does more than just rock our TV screens, the host also has a sportswear line, TLA by Morgan Stewart. The workout wear actually makes us want to go to the gym!
  3. She's a Lifestyle Blogger: She's amassed a huge social following. Boasting 1.5 million followers, Morgan shares everything from workout tips to fashion and all of her fab vacations on her Instagram account.

Nina Parker, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nina Parker

  1. She Interviewed Cardi B Before She Was Cardi B: Nina served as the host of The Love and Hip Hop Reunions where she interviewed Cardi B before the rapper blew up.
  2. You've Seen Her on E!: While Nina has become a staple on E! News' Daily Pop and E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, she's been on the network before. Nina was a correspondent on Ross Mathews' E! TV series Hello Ross! Nina stole show there too with her hot takes!
  3. She's a Newsie at Heart: Nina got her start at a local NBC affiliate in San Francisco before moving to LA and becoming a go-to girl for entertainment stories on celebs like Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and more!

Hunter March

Hunter March

  1. He's a Published AuthorHunter's book TBH: 51 True Story Collabs interviews online creators about their lives all while putting his own life on the internet at the same time! The book takes a real look at what happens when the cameras are turned off and reality sets in.
  2. He Started as an Intern: Before becoming a YouTube star, Hunter got his start as an intern at AwesomenessTV. Over the course of his time there, he's become the face of the channel and helped grow it to over six million subscribers!
  3. He Has Hosting in His Blood...Literally: His grandfather Hal March was one of the biggest television hosts of his generation, earning a star on the walk of fame for his onstage persona. Hal hosted a game show called The $64,000 Question which eventually paved the way for other trivia shows like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

     

Watch Nightly Pop every Monday at 10:30 p.m., only on E!

