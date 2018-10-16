Late night on E! is about to get a lot more unfiltered.

Today the network announced that a new topical pop culture show, named Nightly Pop, will be launching on Monday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. And, thanks to the teaser above, it seems the show will deliver candid and quick-witted takes on the biggest stories in entertainment news.

This biting commentary will be led by Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, E! correspondent Nina Parker and social influencer Hunter March. In fact, we're already LOL-ing over the Nightly Pop trio's commentary over Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's "basic" relationship.

And we think you'll be cracking up at Morgan, Nina and Hunter's candid jokes too. Hey, per the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, they make up their "own rules here."