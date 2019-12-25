RETURNS
These Details From Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Party Will Make You Feel Like You Were Really There

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 11:23 AM

Christmas with the Kardashians never disappoints. And this year was no exception.

For the family's annual holiday celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian spared no expense, decking the halls with white lights and red poinsettias and bringing in real-life elves on shelves, toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus.

"It was very festive," a source tells E! News. "They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room."

"Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling," the insider adds. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."

The guest list was just as packed. Partygoers included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Younes Bendjima. Even Rob Kardashianmade a rare appearance.

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2019: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"He definitely lost a chunk of weight and looked thinner in his face," adds the insider. "Rob was in a great mood and seemed happy to be there. He was mingling with friends and was even on the dance floor chatting with his sisters. He tried to be low-key for a majority of the night. Kris was excited to see him out and gave him a big hug."

The sweetest surprise, however, was a performance by none other than Sia, who added a festive spin to her signature wig, dying it red and green. "The Kardashian-Jenner girls love Sia," explains the source. "All of the girls were dancing together. Kylie and Khloe were dancing together on the floor the most, having a lot of fun. They were rocking out to Sia's ‘Cheap Thrills.'"

That was just the beginning of the musical acts, though. After Sia, Kanye West's Sunday Service choir took the stage. "His face lit up and he was very excited about them performing," says the source. "Kim made a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked on this choir for a while not and put a lot of effort into it and is very proud of it."

And while Scott and Sofia packed on the PDA—"Sofia never left his side," adds the insider—friendly exes Kylie and Travis made sure daughter Stormi was having the time of her life.

"They took turns holding Stormi and were all dancing together to the music having fun," explains the source. "Kylie invited Travis and made it clear she really wanted Stormi to see her mom and dad together to celebrate the holiday and was excited Travis made the effort. He's still very much a part of the family."

The same can be said for Kourtney's on, off love Younes, who hung out with her throughout the evening.

"They were chatting while in a group of friends and there wasn't any excessive PDA," reveals the insider. "Kourtney was excited to see Younes. She gave him a big hug and had a smile on her face. Younes was definite flirting with Kourtney and enthralled by her."

Keep scrolling for every picture from the extravagant bash!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome

Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Carolers

Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

We see you, Khloe!

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

She strikes a pose.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star showcases her glamorous look.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Service

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.

Rob Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Rob Kardashian

The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter/Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

Trending Stories

