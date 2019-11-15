Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir surprised inmates at a Houston, Tex. jail with several intimate performances on Friday.

E! News has learned the rapper brought the spiritual experience to the Harris County Jail and performed twice for both the male and female population of the facility. Approximately 100 members of the choir accompanied West for each of the hour-long sets. We're told that the hip-hop star's team reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Department just a few days ago to coordinate the special event.

You can watch video of the performance below, which shows the inmates overcome with emotion as Kanye raps for them.

On Sunday, Kanye and the choir are set to appear alongside televangelist Joel Osteen during his Lakewood Church services. A representative for the megachurch told The Houston Chronicle that Osteen will also interview West about his newfound faith.