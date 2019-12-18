by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 11:59 AM
It's no secret Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spending a lot of time together.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model enjoyed a day at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. on Tuesday and ran into each other during Miami's Art Basel week earlier this month. A source told E! News the former flames have also been "low-key hanging out together at Kourtney's house."
While the insider said Kourtney and Younes "are absolutely not back together," the source also claimed they have "been talking non-stop and are interested in seeing where things go."
"Kourtney and Younes are spending more and more time together," a second source said. "She has feelings for him that have never gone away, nor has the crazy chemistry between them. Younes has been very persistent and doesn't want to let her go. He would love to be back to where they were before but Kourtney isn't so sure."
It looks like Kourtney and Younes could continue to hang out, too. The first source told E! News the Poosh founder invited her ex to her Christmas Eve party next week.
"He would love to get back together with her and has expressed how much he misses her," the first source continued. "Kourtney likes being around him and they have a lot of fun together. Younes is good with the kids and things are easygoing with him. Kourtney isn't ready to be tied down but does have feelings for Younes. They are seeing how it goes for now."
The second source said "what started as something casual" and involved "seeing each other once in a while" has started to "pick up steam."
"Kourtney wants to keep it under wraps and casual, but she also wants to do things with Younes when she wants and not have rules," the second insider explained.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
As fans will recall, Kourtney and Younes broke up in 2018 after about two years of dating.
"Kourtney has been single for a while and hasn't found anyone that she connects with like Younes," the second source said. "She's having fun with him for now and not going to explain it or think too much about it."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?