Last month marked the 25th anniversary of Mrs. Doubtfire and one of its child stars, Lisa Jakub, just turned 40.

The actress was 14 years old when she played the late Robin Williams' character's eldest daughter Lydia Hillard in the beloved comedy film, one of the actor's most memorable movies.

Jakub, who retired from acting almost two decades ago, tweeted on Thursday, "This is 40. Had a fantastic birthday dinner with my guy on a rooftop in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Then we walked home to our little hotel, through the chaotic little alleyways and backstreets, narrowly avoiding scooters and TukTuks, joyfully singing Barenaked Ladies songs."

