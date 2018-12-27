Eddie Murphy's Baby Boy Makes His Debut in First Photo of All 10 Kids

The holidays are all about family for Eddie Murphy.

The famed actor and comedian rang in Christmas 2018 with plenty of special faces—all 10 of his children. The Oscar nominee became a dad for the most recent time late last month when he and fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed son Max Charles Murphy.

In a family portrait posted by his 28-year-old daughter Bria Murphy on social media, Murphy appears in the center of the photo with his and Butcher's daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in his arms. Meanwhile, his leading lady stands beside him holding their newborn.