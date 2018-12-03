Eddie Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Fiancé Paige Butcher

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 2:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Jamie McCarthy/NBC

Eddie Murphy is now a happy father of 10!

The 57-year-old comedian and his fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Nov. 30. 

Their son named Max Charles Murphy came into the world weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long. A rep for Murphy revealed, "Both mother and son are doing well."

The newborn is Eddie's second child with the model, who he started dating in 2012. In the six years since they started dating, they welcomed daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016. 

Eddie already has a good amount of experience with newborns under his belt, having eight children from previous relationships over the years. The comedian first became a dad when he dated Paulette McNeely and had his eldest son, Eric, 29. Later, he welcomed son Christian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood

And from his marriage to ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, he was gifted Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles Mitchell, 25. 

Photos

Celebrities Who Became Dads After 50

Murphy and Spice GirlMel Balso share a daughter, Angel, 11.

The addition of Max to the Murphy family is the cherry on top of a year filled with great news.

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In September, Eddie and Paige, 39, got engaged following nearly six-years of dating. Although, there is little known of the large diamond that Eddie gifted to his wife-to-be, since the couple is noticeably absent from social media. In 2013, Butcher told Vanity Fair, "I'm in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there's already enough of me out there... I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now."

Unfortunately that means there likely won't be any adorable photos of baby Max, but, oh well!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eddie Murphy , Babies , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kat Von D

Kat Von D Gives Birth to Her First Child

JWoww, Son, Greyson, Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Video of Son Greyson Speaking After Revealing Autism Diagnosis

Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen Reveals the Sex of His First Child With Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kayla Rae Reid

Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance" Star Jealous of Newborn?

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Instagram

Inside Jana Kramer's Long Road Back to Happiness After So Many Heartbreaks

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Snooki Reveals She ''Worried'' About Not Being Able to Get Pregnant Again

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.