Pete Davidson made a brief appearance in person during the live broadcast of Saturday Night Live, hours after he sparked alarm with a seemingly suicidal note on Instagram.

The 25-year-old cast member and comedian, who has been open about his mental health struggles, had deleted his social media account minutes after publishing his post, which had prompting celebs, such as his ex-fiancé Ariana Grande, to reach out to him, and for the NYPD to perform a wellness check following concerned calls from fans.

Davidson first appeared in a pre-recorded video sketch about the 2019 Oscars on the show before showing up on the SNL stage after about an hour to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson for their second performance.

"Once again, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus," he said, smiling slightly and dressed in a festive green jacket over a red Christmas hoodie.