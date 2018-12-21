Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman Pull a Hilarious Holiday Prank on Ryan Reynolds

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 8:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Instagram

Good one guys.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman pulled a holiday prank on their friend Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos of himself donning a brightly colored Christmas sweater as his celebrity friends laughed by his side. 

"These f--king a--holes said it was a sweater party," Reynolds captioned the images, which also showed the pranksters exchanging high-fives.

The sweater was certainly a showstopper and even included a big gold bow. Even Blake Lively, who's also been known to troll her husband on social media, gave the prank her stamp of approval with an Instagram like. 

Read

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Team Up to Roast Hugh Jackman

However, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the stunt. 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Instagram

After all, Jackman and Reynolds have a history of teasing each other—usually over Reynolds' attempts to make a Wolverine-Deadpool crossover.

"I'm trying to get him to play Wolverine again and he won't listen," Reynolds once said on Good Morning America. "He insists on singing and dancing brilliantly elsewhere."

 Reynolds even once told Ellen DeGeneres, "It's not really a rivalry; it's war."

Gyllenhaal is also part of the superhero movie club. He's expected to play the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelsey Berreth, fiance

Fiancé of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth Arrested and Charged With Murder

Gotham

The Dark Knight Is Rising In Explosive Gotham Final Season Trailer

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry, Adele

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Second Act

Lights, Camera, Second Act! Vote for Jennifer Lopez's Best Film Role in Honor of Her Newest Rom-Com

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama

Barack Obama Stars in New Hamilton Song Remix: Listen to It Here

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Farmyard Fun! Kristin Cavallari Surprises Jay Cutler With a Llama in New Season of Very Cavallari

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.