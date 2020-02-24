Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in New York City Trial

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras & Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 8:54 AM
John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock
A verdict has been reached in the yearslong case against Harvey Weinstein.
On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial, five days since deliberations began on Tuesday. The disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of various public sexual misconduct allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential reports in 2017, was found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein, who has continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom after a request from his attorney for him to remain on his current bail package was denied. He will be sentenced on March 11. According to District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., the 67-year-old faces no less than five years and up to 25 years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree.
"It's a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed," Vance said while speaking before the press. "The women who came forward courageously and at great risk made that happen."
"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME'S UP Foundation, said in a statement. "We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them -- all of them -- and continue to be in solidarity with them."
"The jury's verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement. In two short years, TIME'S UP helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood," her statement continued. "While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There's no going back."
Prosecutors rested their case on Feb. 6, after the court heard testimony from six women, two of which Weinstein is alleged to have sexually assaulted and for which he was facing the charges. The remaining four women were asked to testify to prove Weinstein acted in a "pattern of sexual predation."
The defense, on the other hand, tried to discredit his accusers, claiming they were willing participants in the sexual acts. One defense witness even claimed accuser Jessica Mann "spoke highly" of Weinstein.
Weinstein's team rested its case without the 67-year-old taking the stand to testify. In doing so, the prosecution was not given the opportunity to cross-examine him.
"Weinstein may be able to avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be afforded that right in his civil trials," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement. "I relish the day when I get to cross-examine him and ask him to answer for the wrongs he has committed against so many women."
Weinstein's legal battle began in May 2018 when he was arrested and charged in New York City and, days later, indicted by a grand jury. In June 2018, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to three of the charges and pleaded not guilty to additional charges the following month.
With this case now closed, Weinstein is facing four sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in her hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following evening. Both acts allegedly took place in February 2013.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?