The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial appears to be divided.

E! News can confirm the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon asking what to do if they could not reach a verdict on two counts of predatory sexual assault. The jury, however, was unanimous on the other charges.

"We the jury request to understand if we can be hung on 1 and/or 3 and unanimous on the other charges," the jury asked according to Variety. After conferring with attorneys, court officials instructed the jury to continue to deliberate into the afternoon.

The jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday morning. Earlier in the week, the group had sent a note to a judge asking for the legal meaning of terms like "forcible compulsion."

Harvey has pleaded not guilty in the case and has consistently denied any and all allegations of nonconsensual sex.