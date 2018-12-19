Never underestimate the power of acne. Nick Jonas can attest to this fact.

Wednesday marks the 9-year anniversary of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' "fairy tale" wedding celebration in New York. While both Kevin and Danielle shared beautiful pictures on Instagram from their nuptials, Nick paid tribute to his brother and sister-in-law with an anecdote of his own that's an extended metaphor for...something.

Warning: Nick's tribute to his brother, married man to married man, may make some people experience a pop in their feelings.

"9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas and his bride @daniellejonas got married," he began the epic story. "Little known fact... on the day of their wedding I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see..."

Anyone who has ever been 17-years-old can relate to Nick's tale.