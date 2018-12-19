Kevin McCallister is all grown up!

On Wednesday, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin took to social media to share a "remake" video of the iconic holiday movie for Google. "#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult?" Culkin tweeted. "Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this."

In the video ad, Culkin recreates some of the film's iconic scenes in the McCallister house. But this time around, he uses Google Assistant-enabled devices to help with his activities, like setting reminders for his shopping list and paying the pizza man. He's also able to avoid the robbers with the help of the devices.