Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The biggest names in film and television are coming together for the 2019 Golden Globes!

Hosted by Grey's Anatomy alumna Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, this year's live show will be broadcast from the Beverly Hilton.

And with six big nominationsVice has earned the most nominations of any movie this year. As for TV, FX is at the top of the leader board with four nominations for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. FX earned a total of 10 nominations with help from AtlantaPose and The Americans.

In the films category, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born tied with five nominations each. Mary Poppins Returns earned four nominations as well. Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians are also in the running for top awards like Best Dramatic Movie and Best Comedy Movie respectively.  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will also recognize Carol Burnett with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film achievement during the ceremony.

Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss what all of the stars are wearing on the red carpet! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The 2019 Golden Globes air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, E! News

Regina King's Son Call Her a "Super Mom" on Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Golden Globe Ambassadors Through the Years

Isan Elba, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Golden Globes Gown

Isan Elba, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Idris Elba Is Doing His Best to Not Embarrass Daughter Isan at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.