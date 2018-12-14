Mother of Drake's Child Slams Kanye West Over Twitter Rant

The mother of Drake's son is making her voice heard in the feud between him and Kanye West.

Amidst the ongoing Twitter battle, Sophie Brussaux took to Instagram to throw shade at the "Ultralight Beams" rapper. After the Shade Room shared a screenshot of Ariana Grande's tweet, Sophie took it upon herself to set the record straight about what is really going down. The painter wrote, "I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself 'grown men.'"

While this apparent fight between Drake and Kanye began long ago, it doesn't seem anywhere close to coming to an end, especially now that Kanye has accused Drake of threatening the West family. On Thursday night, he told his over 28 million Twitter followers that "Drake called threatening me."

His wife, Kim Kardashian, then went on Twitter on Friday to warn Drake not to mess with her. "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake," she claimed.