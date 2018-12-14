Christian Siriano Offers to Design Megan Mullally's SAG Awards Dress

This is a fashion emergency!

Everyone's on pins and needles to see which designer Megan Mullally will wear to host the 2019 SAG Awards—the actress included. Because, as she claimed, no one wants to dress her.

With just over a month to go until she takes the stage at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium, the 60-year-old Will & Grace actress is in dire need of a new red carpet look. "Will I be dressed as a Spanish señorita? We don't know. Looks like I will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera, because I'M HOSTING IT," she told her Instagram followers Thursday. "Designers do not send me dresses."